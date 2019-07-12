California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holder Tyvor Capital Raised Its Stake

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 65,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.67. About 23,496 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead; 23/05/2018 – Allegiant Welcomes Its First-In-Fleet American Made Airbus A320; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS, CANCELLATIONS ROSE AFTER `60 MINUTES’ STORY; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.49 BLN, UP 13.3 PCT; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY RPMS FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.28 BLN, UP 17.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Nelson: Nelson calls for probe of Allegiant oversight; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 16/04/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Key Lawmaker Seeks Probe of FAA’s Handling of Safety Issues Involving Allegiant Air

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 11,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 49,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 81,316 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 623 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Ptnrs LP invested 1.85% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated has invested 3.96% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Havens Advsrs Llc accumulated 2.76% or 25,000 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 3,072 shares. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 529,000 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. 230,560 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 26,672 shares. Bailard reported 16,000 shares. 12,830 are held by Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12,850 shares to 424,924 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,784 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.06% or 107,450 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 2,153 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Geode Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Par Cap invested in 1.63 million shares or 3.9% of the stock. Chou Assoc Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Altimeter Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 20,000 shares. Barclays Public reported 8,644 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 2,097 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De reported 59,205 shares. Blackrock owns 1.82M shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 3,672 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 26,614 shares or 0.02% of the stock.