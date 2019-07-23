California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding by $313,665; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Impala Asset Management Boosted Holding

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,826 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 175,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 637,634 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 603,891 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2,957 shares to 62,090 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 6,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,623 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Lc accumulated 13,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 10,148 shares. 1.66M are owned by Northern Trust. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 162,023 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 7,800 shares. 81,600 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). 47,700 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,835 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 703,905 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.08% or 465,696 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 3,000 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,024 activity. On Thursday, January 24 Phegley Richard Lee Jr. bought $5,308 worth of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) or 324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Group has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 27,935 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Frontier Co Lc holds 87,591 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 124,443 shares. Cambridge reported 11,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 446,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 329,855 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 132,210 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co owns 20,143 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 55,182 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $167.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

