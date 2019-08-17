California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped By $368,013 Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake; TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (TGSNF) Shorts Decreased By 25.05%

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 2,011 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 419,120 shares with $77.10 million value, up from 417,109 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $47.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.24M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING

TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) had a decrease of 25.05% in short interest. TGSNF’s SI was 155,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.05% from 207,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1556 days are for TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)’s short sellers to cover TGSNF’s short positions. It closed at $28.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 17.51% above currents $184.94 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs reinitiated the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 6.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 19,008 shares to 103,740 valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data services and products to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal core, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. It also provides geologic services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation studies and services that integrate seismic, well log, bio-stratigraphic, core, and other geoscientific data to support hydrocarbon exploration.