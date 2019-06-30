California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position in Lear (LEA) by $661,635; Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, down from 279,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 360,428 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 4,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,412 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 119,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 914,459 shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.78M for 8.58 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,964 shares to 801,486 shares, valued at $80.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp Class A by 168,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 8,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 1,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited owns 1.02 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eagle Global Limited Liability Com reported 76,947 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 65,430 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs Incorporated accumulated 30,570 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 97,937 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 7,600 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 133,216 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited reported 506,500 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 464,495 are owned by Sei Invests. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.01% or 241,599 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Management has 0.8% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 276,757 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 461,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank, a New York-based fund reported 41,191 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 19.20 million shares. Kistler accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 50 shares. Tobam holds 43,720 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 801,075 shares stake. Goldman Sachs accumulated 585,727 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 382,271 shares to 847,398 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $445.66 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.