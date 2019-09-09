California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) as Share Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 126,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.93 million, up from 9.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 15.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 440,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.00M, down from 448,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $258.26. About 498,933 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Of America Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,099 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Lc has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 42,456 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 57,504 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schnieders Ltd Liability Com holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,446 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 7,507 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 8,471 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsr holds 42,948 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 59,803 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.80M shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9.82 million are held by Raymond James &. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 10,441 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 267,989 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $90.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 102,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 924,632 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 57,354 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 103,067 shares. Burney invested in 0.17% or 10,880 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt has 68,089 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 3,071 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,553 shares. 2,204 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel. 8,530 are held by Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,918 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 36,156 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,428 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 364,006 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fin Corp has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 20,804 shares to 254,905 shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX).