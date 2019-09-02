California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake By $2.85 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 75,343 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.39 million shares with $59.02 million value, down from 1.46 million last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 4.22M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 57.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 55,878 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 41,696 shares with $2.17M value, down from 97,574 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Failed Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 6.40% above currents $52.32 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 28. Imperial Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Imperial Capital has “Hold” rating and $55 target. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.38 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 100,175 shares to 378,152 valued at $41.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,195 shares and now owns 17,972 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Interest Grp holds 0.04% or 200,447 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,765 shares stake. 502,281 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 0.04% or 515,605 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com holds 66,731 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fayez Sarofim & has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,100 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 6,400 shares. 500 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Perritt Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,151 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Advsr LP invested in 842,322 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) stake by 9,388 shares to 36,379 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) stake by 5,572 shares and now owns 181,748 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.13% or 1.09M shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 37,913 shares. Bb&T owns 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 112,719 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 381,322 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 443,806 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Andra Ap owns 159,400 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Marathon Mgmt holds 47,005 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.39% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Korea Invest accumulated 424,118 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1.02M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Eastern Natl Bank holds 8,436 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Qci Asset Mngmt reported 213 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.87% above currents $44.3 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.