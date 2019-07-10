California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Stake; Ambarella (AMBA) Sentiment Is 1.3

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 sold and reduced stakes in Ambarella Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.41 million shares, up from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ambarella Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 44 Increased: 43 New Position: 31.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 13,859 shares as Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)’s stock declined 3.43%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 306,980 shares with $7.93 million value, down from 320,839 last quarter. Mdu Resources Group Inc now has $5.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 50,094 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity. SPARBY DAVID M had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,000 on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94 million for 26.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 23,899 shares to 97,491 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 8,753 shares and now owns 32,220 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com owns 19,252 shares. 305,766 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 6,651 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 319,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust accumulated 29,899 shares. Heartland Advsr has invested 0.86% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Regions Finance invested in 1,688 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 85,810 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 76,442 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 95,897 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 52,500 shares. Montgomery Mngmt holds 1.54% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 133,946 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 106,198 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O

S Squared Technology Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. for 66,551 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.61 million shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 317,746 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 750,484 shares.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.