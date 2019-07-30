California State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) as Valuation Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.16M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 60.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 35,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,492 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 57,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 51,437 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 38,866 shares to 902,035 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 42,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,076 shares to 743,801 shares, valued at $265.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 28,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

