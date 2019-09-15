California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $887,250; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 814,939 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.63M, up from 802,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,371 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 259 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.79% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 24,098 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 12,280 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 175,043 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,655 shares. 20,575 were reported by Rice Hall James & Associates. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 574,795 shares. New England Rech holds 0.49% or 10,254 shares. Montgomery Investment Inc accumulated 6,600 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 7,146 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 80,262 shares to 668,263 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,983 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associates Limited Liability Co holds 299,267 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 2.55% stake. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri holds 136,462 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 33,512 shares. 134,791 are owned by 1St Source Comml Bank. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4.12M shares. Somerset Trust Co invested in 120,448 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Laffer Invests owns 13,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 447,565 shares. Moreover, Doliver Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.25% or 101,958 shares. Stanley holds 0.96% or 73,293 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 110,500 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 7,576 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,209 shares to 17,769 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.