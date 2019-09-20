California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised By $597,840 Its American Assets Trust (AAT) Holding; C21 INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CXXIF) Sellers Decreased By 87.5% Their Shorts

California State Teachers Retirement System increased American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) stake by 21.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 12,720 shares as American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 71,672 shares with $3.38M value, up from 58,952 last quarter. American Assets Trust Inc now has $2.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 145,126 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044)

C21 INVESTMENTS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) had a decrease of 87.5% in short interest. CXXIF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.5% from 2,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.0245 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4555. About 19,300 shares traded. C21 INVESTMENTS INC (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for C21 INVESTMENTS INC (OTCMKTS:CXXIF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “C21 Investments (CXXIF) Investor Presentation – Slideshows – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup June 25 – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 76,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 120,133 shares in its portfolio. 1.46 million were reported by Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Aperio Group Inc owns 36,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grs Lc has 3.48% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.06M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Waterfront Capital Ltd Com stated it has 2.05% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Principal Gp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 385,641 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc invested in 0% or 47,579 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 90,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 5,942 shares to 271,086 valued at $32.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 258,102 shares and now owns 8.34 million shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.