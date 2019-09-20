California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Value Rose; Cannell Capital Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Raised as Valuation Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 27,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 561,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.84 million, down from 589,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 2.64M shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.095. About 230,523 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.97B for 9.70 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Agricole S A holds 53,247 shares. Culbertson A N & reported 28,551 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 0.87% or 20,502 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,643 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has 6,205 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,100 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1.83M shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 686,597 shares. Fil Ltd owns 145,961 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 224,305 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

