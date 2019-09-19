California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Amphenol New (APH) Stock Declined While Toron Capital Markets Has Upped Position

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 226,649 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, down from 231,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 915,032 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 21,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 208,685 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02 million, up from 187,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 657,521 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 66,055 shares. Cognios Lc accumulated 27,360 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.06% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Public Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 38,467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Covington holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 480,613 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc reported 0.43% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,915 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 58,255 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 231 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 146,375 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Alberta Inv Corp reported 488,500 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14,666 shares to 355,135 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 224,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $159.74 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,345 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 58,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,259 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).