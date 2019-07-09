California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holding by $863,379; As Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $387,567

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 141,359 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 16,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 33,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 111,043 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Cap Limited Co has 164,496 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm accumulated 0% or 7,944 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 397,817 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Lc, California-based fund reported 4,930 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 209,576 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advsr LP has invested 0.76% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 21,670 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Northern Tru Corporation holds 430,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.56% or 279,879 shares. Franklin Inc reported 751,594 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. The insider Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652. 12,667 shares valued at $669,850 were sold by TAYLOR PAUL W on Thursday, January 31.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,396 shares to 668,407 shares, valued at $182.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 80,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 136,800 shares. 35,648 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,266 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 41,710 shares. National Asset Incorporated accumulated 27,006 shares. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.09 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 82,084 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 200,000 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 23,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dafna Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,000 shares. Vanguard Grp has 1.07 million shares. Woodstock has invested 0.16% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) or 16,250 shares. Sphera Funds accumulated 0.89% or 1.07 million shares.