California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $654,721 as Market Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its Position

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 266,875 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.23M, up from 264,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $364.76. About 548,126 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 69,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 75,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 12.09 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 12,364 shares. Foster Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,547 shares. Investec Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bryn Mawr Tru has 1.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 561,912 shares. Green Square Capital Lc accumulated 0.96% or 28,133 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% or 13,156 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 110,727 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 87,917 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated accumulated 2.49% or 333,774 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 3.31 million shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 598,500 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 371,649 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Tompkins Corp has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14,312 shares to 73,004 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 48,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Here are 2019â€™s biggest stock market winners and losers in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,635 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $136.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,746 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (NYSE:SPR).