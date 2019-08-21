California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) Holding By $537,486; Corning (GLW) SI Increased By 28.86%

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,178 shares as Keysight Technologies In (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 306,494 shares with $26.73M value, down from 312,672 last quarter. Keysight Technologies In now has $16.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 521,818 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) had an increase of 28.86% in short interest. GLW’s SI was 16.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.86% from 12.85M shares previously. With 4.52M avg volume, 4 days are for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s short sellers to cover GLW’s short positions. The SI to Corning Incorporated’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 868,380 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,269 shares to 876,628 valued at $233.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenable Holdings Inc stake by 25,566 shares and now owns 45,624 shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 8.46% above currents $88.51 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 15.80% above currents $27.85 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

