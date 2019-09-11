California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Shares Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 586,742 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.44 million, down from 599,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 87,284 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 51,395 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 633 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 15,286 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advsr has invested 0.95% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mirae Asset Company has 305,511 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt reported 24,017 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has 0.56% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 29 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has 10,444 shares. 66 were reported by Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8,163 shares. Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 336 shares in its portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc owns 34,582 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2,065 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 135 shares. 41,465 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.19% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.07 million shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,671 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 0.01% or 15,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.65M shares stake. Acg Wealth owns 5,857 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 203,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 45,105 shares. Edmp invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.01% or 5,752 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Jump Trading Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $357.19 million for 19.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,711 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $425.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

