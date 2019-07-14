California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased First Horizon National (FHN) Position By $327,899; L & S Advisors Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,267 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 110,556 shares with $13.04 million value, down from 117,823 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased First Horizon National Corp (FHN) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 25,223 shares as First Horizon National Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 498,986 shares with $6.98M value, down from 524,209 last quarter. First Horizon National Corp now has $4.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 4.47M shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Avalara Inc stake by 28,759 shares to 42,395 valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 393,882 shares and now owns 527,645 shares. Arlo Technologies Inc W/I was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Horizon National had 5 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Evercore. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 228,512 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 300,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Us Bankshares De stated it has 17,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsrs has 0.12% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 65,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 16,757 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 766,986 shares. Huber Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24% stake. Utah Retirement has 59,490 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 498,300 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 311,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 528 shares. 16,021 are held by Ancora Advisors Llc. Da Davidson And Co reported 16,254 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc increased Alphabet Inc A stake by 3,787 shares to 9,091 valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 86,688 shares and now owns 97,919 shares. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock or 267,466 shares.