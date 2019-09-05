California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Position by $1.12 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $440,496 as Valuation Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 496,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.08 million, down from 504,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.16. About 969,367 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,351 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas). Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 30,969 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company owns 215 shares. 115,944 are held by Ami Asset Management. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,144 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,230 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 8.92M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability has 1,929 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 223,252 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 173,626 shares. 18,646 are owned by Parkwood. Dana Inv Advisors owns 67,851 shares. Hendley & Co Inc has 15,715 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,269 shares to 876,628 shares, valued at $233.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 5,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

