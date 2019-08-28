California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $616,035 as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Position by $365,904

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 391,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.08M, down from 396,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.95M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,004 shares to 444,121 shares, valued at $116.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 125,298 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 280,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 16,665 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 818,447 shares. 30,715 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 408 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% stake. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 110,103 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

