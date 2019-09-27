California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake; Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered By $418,920 Its Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) Stake

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 10,473 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC)’s stock declined 11.61%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 186,100 shares with $7.54M value, down from 196,573 last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) now has $910.43 million valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 139,833 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 45,309 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.17 million shares with $40.70 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 2.18M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 9,932 shares to 31,850 valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tribune Media Co stake by 349,898 shares and now owns 501,809 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Reviewing FTC Lawsuit to Block Proposed Merger with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Confirms Termination of Merger Agreement with Fidelity National Financial (FNF) – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services (STC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.05 million shares or 2.21% less from 19.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 129,508 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.03% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Intl Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 17,612 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 7,280 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 659,672 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Dupont Mngmt reported 36,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,816 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 10,726 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0% stake.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $52,530 activity. BRADLEY C ALLEN JR bought $52,530 worth of stock.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 21,960 shares to 211,424 valued at $24.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zillow Group Inc C stake by 10,998 shares and now owns 203,881 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.95M for 7.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 18.59% above currents $33.45 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Nomura maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $4300 target.