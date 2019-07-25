California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased By $356,000 Its Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holding; Verint Systems (VRNT) Sellers Increased By 12.58% Their Shorts

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,900 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s stock declined 1.69%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 374,195 shares with $15.30M value, down from 383,095 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc now has $10.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 1.88M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F

Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) had an increase of 12.58% in short interest. VRNT’s SI was 2.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.58% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 406,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s short sellers to cover VRNT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 537,295 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 56.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 29.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 15.51 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.