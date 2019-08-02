California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Republic Services (RSG) Stake by $530,880 as Stock Price Rose; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shares Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Holding by $677,406

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 350,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.16 million, down from 356,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 488,585 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 59,211 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 48,570 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.08 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 963,154 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,746 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 37,960 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 3,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 436,250 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 702,576 shares. Signia Management Ltd Com has 3.25% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 427,678 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Weber Alan W holds 0% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 30,970 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.29 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,907 shares to 351,709 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 7,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).