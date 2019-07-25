California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) as Market Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88M, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 1.86M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 355,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.84 million, down from 7.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 18.38 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 59,529 shares to 194,652 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 25,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.98% or 317,598 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). America First Invest Advsrs Lc has 2,412 shares. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 1.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 273,289 shares. Hills Comml Bank & Tru Communications owns 1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 76,604 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 3,797 shares. Moreover, Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd has 0.46% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,437 shares. Optimum Invest accumulated 10,754 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 282,835 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Smead Management Inc invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co owns 83,406 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Ent Ser owns 4,440 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 2.18M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Falcons pegged 28th most valuable franchise in the world – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Home Depot Reports on Companywide Sustainability Progress in Enhanced Responsibility Report; Pledges to Reduce Carbon Emissions 50 Percent by 2035 – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Great Sector ETFs to Buy for the Short or Long Term – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 136 shares to 17,619 shares, valued at $2.53 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).