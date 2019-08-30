California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding; Gannett CO (GCI) Shorts Raised By 0.55%

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 72,133 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.49 million shares with $75.19M value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $38.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 2.84M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.2 BILLION, INCREASED 9%; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Gannett CO Inc (NYSE:GCI) had an increase of 0.55% in short interest. GCI's SI was 16.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.55% from 16.87 million shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 14 days are for Gannett CO Inc (NYSE:GCI)'s short sellers to cover GCI's short positions. The SI to Gannett CO Inc's float is 15.15%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 2.35M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has declined 2.66% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $927.52M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has invested 0.39% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Park National Oh owns 213,406 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company has 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 41,482 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 45,179 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Texas-based Sather Group Inc has invested 2.59% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Wealthtrust Axiom reported 0.31% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 206 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 3.70 million shares. Security National Tru reported 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Leavell Invest Mgmt reported 9,258 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 2.73% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Salzhauer Michael reported 2,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 14.26% above currents $41.72 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, July 18. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank.

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Docusign Inc stake by 7,915 shares to 123,837 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,743 shares and now owns 260,143 shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.