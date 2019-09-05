California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Holding in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by $355,241; Twin Tree Management LP Holds Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 1173.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 138,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 150,258 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 313,145 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 115,272 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 117,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 102,061 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93 million for 20.81 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,004 shares to 444,121 shares, valued at $116.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 67,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Research has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 315,378 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 16,891 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 11.70 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.13% or 61,000 shares. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,546 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 14,328 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,408 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106,947 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Northern Trust has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Andra Ap accumulated 41,900 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

