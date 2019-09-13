California State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Stake in Repligen (RGEN); Lindsell Train LTD Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 13,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 73,010 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 59,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 398,307 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596.65 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 2.41 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 278 shares to 41,523 shares, valued at $45.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,211 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 518,125 are held by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,916 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 3,522 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 29,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion LP holds 0.02% or 21,691 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 173 shares. 7,531 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt Company. 611,785 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Blackrock accumulated 6.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 0.03% or 14,400 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 65,755 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 136,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ranger Inv LP invested in 524,551 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.