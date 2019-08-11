California State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake By $129.86 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) stake by 0.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 1,697 shares as Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 514,918 shares with $93.82 million value, up from 513,221 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc now has $47.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 99.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc analyzed 5.90M shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)'s stock rose 1.38%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 18,115 shares with $412,000 value, down from 5.92 million last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.16M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 48,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 555,399 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 39,402 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt has invested 1% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 517,765 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.08% or 48,800 shares. Diamond Hill Capital has 32,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.82M were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Mngmt. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.60 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 25,442 shares. Pnc Inc accumulated 2,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gp owns 9.78M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 7,125 shares to 415,869 valued at $46.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 28,963 shares and now owns 2.03M shares. Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 2,084 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 332,229 were accumulated by Aviva Plc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 318,977 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 711,200 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 23,817 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 2,464 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc holds 0.25% or 4,846 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 760,994 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,551 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 35,129 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 62,861 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 37,422 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).