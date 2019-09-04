California State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Last Week FMC (FMC) Coverage

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 11,140 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 8.60 million shares with $1.63B value, up from 8.59M last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog

Among 7 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $95.63’s average target is 12.37% above currents $85.1 stock price. FMC Corp had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. See FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 954,650 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Lc has 0.13% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.02% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 5,247 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 53,635 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 20,886 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Swiss State Bank accumulated 449,436 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability holds 39 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 54,518 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 13,842 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 200 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 2.71M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Gp Incorporated reported 24,411 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,273 shares. 98,300 were reported by Bruce Inc. Harvey Cap Management reported 72,729 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 147,665 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Signature Est Advsr Limited Liability reported 139,369 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mngmt has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 65,637 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 52,500 shares stake. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 23,245 shares. Burney Co holds 271,284 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. 86,343 were reported by Janney Lc. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,900 shares.