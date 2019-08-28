California Resources (CRC) Reaches $9.67 After 7.00% Up Move; Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased American Assets Trust (AAT) Stake By $9.90 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 220,076 shares as American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.78M shares with $81.84 million value, down from 2.00M last quarter. American Assets Trust Inc now has $2.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 28,660 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust

The stock of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 873,693 shares traded. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 57.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 123 MBOE/D; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Oil and Gas Markets Surging on Geopolitical Risk Factors; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Middle Tennessee CRC Holding Career Fairs; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Graham Capital Management Buys 10% of California Re; 03/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES BOOSTS 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET $550M TO $600M; 09/04/2018 – CRC IS SAID TO ALSO EXPRESS INTEREST IN CREDIT AGRICOLE LOANSThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $473.87M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $10.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRC worth $33.17M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny invested in 0.06% or 8,400 shares. 390,977 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Prudential Fincl holds 914,512 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 220,608 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,048 shares. 26,227 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 68,854 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 7,815 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 48,577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 11,140 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.04% or 81,200 shares. Art Limited Com holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust has $51 highest and $48 lowest target. $49.67’s average target is 6.91% above currents $46.46 stock price. American Assets Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) stake by 43,201 shares to 414,238 valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 8,446 shares and now owns 29,446 shares. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was raised too.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $473.87 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.35 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold California Resources Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 197,037 shares or 0.00% without change from 197,037 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.68% of its portfolio in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co (Wy) invested in 4 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) for 27 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources has $35 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 172.29% above currents $9.67 stock price. California Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.