California Resources (CRC) Reaches $8.43 1 Year Low; Maximus (MMS) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Maximus Inc (MMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 137 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 110 trimmed and sold stock positions in Maximus Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 56.34 million shares, down from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Maximus Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 92 Increased: 94 New Position: 43.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 6.32% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.31 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 2.91% invested in the company for 567,635 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 873,465 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.17 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. It has a 22.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include health insurance exchange customer contact center activities and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $402.14 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.17 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.