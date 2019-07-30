California Resources (CRC) Reaches $14.75 After 4.00% Up Move; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding

The stock of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 878,874 shares traded. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 43.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRC News: 03/05/2018 – California Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Corp Acquisition Consolidates Interests in Elk Hills Field; 12/03/2018 – Red Cross Annual Humanitarian Celebration Honors LA’s Finest Humanitarians – LA Chargers, California Resources Corporation,; 02/04/2018 – California Resources Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in April; 30/05/2018 – California Resources Corporation to Participate in June 2018 Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – California Resources 1Q Rev $609M; 15/05/2018 – Brigade Capital Management LP Exits California Re; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast FieldThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $719.80 million company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $15.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRC worth $28.79 million more.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 24,785 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 240,319 shares with $14.57 million value, down from 265,104 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 409,324 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Analysts await California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 227.59% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. CRC’s profit will be $18.06 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by California Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "California Resources Corp.'s JV With Colony Capital: Nonissue, ORRIly Interesting? – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "This California Resources Sell-Off Is Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha" on April 25, 2019.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $719.80 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 2.8 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $241.93M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.94% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan.

