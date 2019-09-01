California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43

Table 1 demonstrates California Resources Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. California Resources Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Risk & Volatility

California Resources Corporation’s 4.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 340.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for California Resources Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation’s average price target is $26.33, while its potential upside is 168.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was less bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.