California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

This is a contrast between California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 20 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92 Penn Virginia Corporation 41 0.97 N/A 11.42 3.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. California Resources Corporation is presently more affordable than Penn Virginia Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation. Its rival Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. California Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown California Resources Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 195.51% and an $26.33 consensus target price. Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 144.16%. The results provided earlier shows that California Resources Corporation appears more favorable than Penn Virginia Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year California Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors California Resources Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.