California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

We will be contrasting the differences between California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.28 N/A 5.24 3.84 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.69 N/A 0.81 18.05

In table 1 we can see California Resources Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. California Resources Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

California Resources Corporation has a beta of 4.6 and its 360.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

California Resources Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.5, and a 48.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of California Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42%

For the past year California Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.