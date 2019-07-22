California Resources Corporation (CRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)

Both California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.22 N/A 5.24 3.84 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.37 9.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. California Resources Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources Corporation’s 4.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 360.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.78 beta which is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. California Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of California Resources Corporation is $27.5, with potential upside of 88.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

California Resources Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.3% and 60%. Insiders owned 1.8% of California Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.28% -17.85% -30.29% -50.62% -37.57% -1.64%

For the past year California Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors California Resources Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.