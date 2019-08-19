California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 20 0.15 N/A 5.24 2.92 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates California Resources Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.4 beta means California Resources Corporation’s volatility is 340.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Yuma Energy Inc. has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. California Resources Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for California Resources Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $26.33, and a 169.50% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both California Resources Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 21.9% respectively. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors California Resources Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.