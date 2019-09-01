California Resources Corporation (CRC) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Contrasting side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 demonstrates California Resources Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to California Resources Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. California Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us California Resources Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

California Resources Corporation has a 4.4 beta, while its volatility is 340.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for California Resources Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 168.95% and an $26.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares and 38% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has stronger performance than TransGlobe Energy Corporation

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.