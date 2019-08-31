California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Comparing side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.14 N/A 5.24 2.92 Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31

Demonstrates California Resources Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. California Resources Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows California Resources Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.4 beta. From a competition point of view, Southwestern Energy Company has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Southwestern Energy Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for California Resources Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

The upside potential is 168.95% for California Resources Corporation with average target price of $26.33. Southwestern Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $4.64 average target price and a 193.67% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than California Resources Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was less bearish than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats Southwestern Energy Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.