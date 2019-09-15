California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 19 0.19 N/A 5.24 2.92 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.60 N/A 2.88 7.59

In table 1 we can see California Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than California Resources Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. California Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides California Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of California Resources Corporation is $26.33, with potential upside of 122.76%. Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 77.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that California Resources Corporation looks more robust than Oasis Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

California Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 33.6%. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance while Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 12 factors California Resources Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.