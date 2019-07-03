California Resources Corporation (CRC) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Comparison side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.29 N/A 5.24 3.84 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see California Resources Corporation and NextDecade Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

California Resources Corporation’s current beta is 4.6 and it happens to be 360.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NextDecade Corporation’s 135.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and NextDecade Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 47.06% and an $27.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both California Resources Corporation and NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 86.8% respectively. 1.8% are California Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are NextDecade Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89%

For the past year California Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NextDecade Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors California Resources Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.