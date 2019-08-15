California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

Both California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 20 0.15 N/A 5.24 2.92 Murphy Oil Corporation 26 0.99 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates California Resources Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to California Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. California Resources Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 4.4 beta means California Resources Corporation’s volatility is 340.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Murphy Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown California Resources Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

$26.33 is California Resources Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 181.30%. Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 55.31%. Based on the results shown earlier, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both California Resources Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 90.7% respectively. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year California Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Murphy Oil Corporation beats California Resources Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.