California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Contrasting side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.24 N/A 5.24 3.84 Hess Corporation 59 2.84 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

California Resources Corporation’s current beta is 4.6 and it happens to be 360.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hess Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

California Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Hess Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

California Resources Corporation and Hess Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 77.19% for California Resources Corporation with consensus price target of $27.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 8.97% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares and 93.2% of Hess Corporation shares. California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was less bullish than Hess Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Hess Corporation beats California Resources Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.