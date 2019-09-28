California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Since California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 11 -0.19 45.97M 5.24 2.92 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 11 -1.41 9.33M 0.32 35.52

Demonstrates California Resources Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than California Resources Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. California Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has California Resources Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 434,088,762.98% -44.3% 3.6% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 87,114,845.94% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. California Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources Corporation has a 159.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.5% of California Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year California Resources Corporation has stronger performance than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.