California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparison side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 18 0.18 N/A 5.24 2.92 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.32 N/A -4.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of California Resources Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides California Resources Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of California Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

California Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 135.30% at a $26.33 average price target. On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 59.09% and its average price target is $10.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

California Resources Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 72.9%. About 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year California Resources Corporation was more bearish than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.