California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Comparing side by side

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources Corporation 21 0.30 N/A 5.24 3.84 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 233.78 N/A 0.70 30.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Brigham Minerals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than California Resources Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. California Resources Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of California Resources Corporation and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of California Resources Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Brigham Minerals Inc. is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.9. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for California Resources Corporation and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 39.95% for California Resources Corporation with consensus target price of $27.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of California Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25% Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88%

For the past year California Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors California Resources Corporation beats Brigham Minerals Inc.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.