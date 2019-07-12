California Public Employees Retirement System Upped Twin Disc (TWIN) Holding by $798,400; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Stake by $12.37 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 115.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 43,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 13,082 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 46.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company's stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12M, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 459,641 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,633 shares to 56,866 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,765 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "2 Dividend Studs I'm Holding Forever – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Canadian National Railway – Bearish Option Trades – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire" on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "CN donates $150000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation – GlobeNewswire" published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "TFSA Investors: 3 Quality Dividend Stocks for a $63500 Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TWIN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 0.64% more from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 1,623 shares. Walthausen Lc invested in 0.4% or 185,347 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 14,767 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Us Savings Bank De holds 24,938 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Sei Invests invested in 2,295 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 12,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 46,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 48,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Neuberger Berman reported 431,793 shares. 105,417 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Gp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 6,114 shares.