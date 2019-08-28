California Public Employees Retirement System Upped Position in Equity Comwlth Com (EQC) by $605,088; Thor Inds (THO) Position Maintained by Van Berkom & Associates Inc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 84,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 829,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, up from 744,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 302,735 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Comwlth Com (EQC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 343,732 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 324,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Equity Comwlth Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 107,060 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33,200 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $55.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 34,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thomas White Int Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc has 4.3% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). North Star Inv Management holds 100 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 12,114 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 8,296 shares. Sprott invested in 1.89% or 140,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 58,168 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 6,000 shares stake. Whittier holds 0% or 2,270 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,906 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.88% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Northern Tru reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 382,761 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $53.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 119,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,107 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp.

