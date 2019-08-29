California Public Employees Retirement System Upped Its Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stake; Shaker Investments Lowered Its Dexcom (DXCM) Holding by $497,777; Stock Price Rose

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 4,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 40,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 44,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 1.18M shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 33,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 433,103 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.95 million, up from 399,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 304,353 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG)

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,400 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 434,413 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.24% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Products Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 136,900 shares. Bollard Gru Llc holds 0% or 200 shares. Dafna Cap Ltd Liability reported 32,338 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 56,710 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 2,200 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pitcairn Communication accumulated 22,919 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 124,930 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 12,485 shares to 31,940 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,004 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).