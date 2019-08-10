California Public Employees Retirement System Upped Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Holding; Shorts at Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (EARS) Lowered By 9.5%

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) stake by 29.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired 223,484 shares as Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 971,355 shares with $242.58M value, up from 747,871 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Co now has $70.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 205,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 227,400 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 25,989 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 43.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15; 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. The company has market cap of $6.01 million. The Company’s product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 4,824 shares to 211,755 valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 71,661 shares and now owns 467,493 shares. Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) was reduced too.