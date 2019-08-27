California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $63.12 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Holds Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.33 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $275.76. About 839,585 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 260,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 183,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 443,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 237,950 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 29,400 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 8,582 shares stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.46% or 94,464 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.65% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jennison Assocs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 75,400 shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 34,412 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 577,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 75,119 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 22,578 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Llc has invested 0.66% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Natl Ins Company Tx reported 0.23% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.62% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartline Investment holds 6,017 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 8,185 shares to 30,285 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 13,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Standex International Corp (NYSE:SXI).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 186.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners LP accumulated 165,022 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 34,071 are owned by Alley Limited Com. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Llc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,687 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 470 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.97 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 37,443 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advsrs Lc has invested 1.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 22,090 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.09% or 38,512 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 4.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 435,747 shares.